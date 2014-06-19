FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Man Group buys Numeric Holdings for initial $219 mln
June 19, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Man Group buys Numeric Holdings for initial $219 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Acquisition of Numeric Holdings llc

* Numeric is a privately-owned, Boston-based quantitative equity manager with $14.7 billion of funds under management as at 31 May 2014

* Man will pay $219 million in cash at completion

* Up to $275 million of further consideration payable to a broad group of numeric management team and employees

* Regulatory capital usage associated with acquisition is expected to be approximately $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
