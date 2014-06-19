BRIEF-Man Group buys Numeric Holdings for initial $219 mln

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Acquisition of Numeric Holdings llc

* Numeric is a privately-owned, Boston-based quantitative equity manager with $14.7 billion of funds under management as at 31 May 2014

* Man will pay $219 million in cash at completion

* Up to $275 million of further consideration payable to a broad group of numeric management team and employees

* Regulatory capital usage associated with acquisition is expected to be approximately $325 million