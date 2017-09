Dec 8 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Has entered into a conditional agreement with Merrill Lynch Alternative Investments LLC (“Merrill Lynch”) to acquire investment management contracts

* Contracts to manage a portfolio of multi-strategy and strategy-focused fund of hedge funds with total AUM of $1.2 billion

