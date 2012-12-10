FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man Group CEO Peter Clarke to step down
December 10, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Man Group CEO Peter Clarke to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group Plc said Chief Executive Peter Clarke will retire in February and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Roman.

Clarke, who has been in the top job at Man since 2007, has been under growing pressure over the past two years.

Despite repeated attempts to restore investor confidence, the London-based former FTSE 100 company suffered a fifth straight month of client exits in October after poor returns from its flagship AHL fund, while its share price has halved since late last year.

