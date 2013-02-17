Man Group's incoming CEO to embark on management reshuffle - FT

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Man Group’s incoming Chief Executive Emmanuel Roman plans to nearly double the size of the hedge fund firm’s executive committee as part of a management shake-up at the company, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Details of the reshuffle were announced to senior staff in a memorandum, a copy of which was seen by the Financial Times, the paper said on its website.

As part of the overhaul, Roman plans to appoint several former colleagues to the executive committee which will now meet on a weekly basis, the financial daily said.

Man Group could not be immediately reached for comment while the Financial Times said the company declined to comment.

Emmanuel “Manny” Roman, currently president and chief operating officer of the company, will take over at the end of the month from Peter Clarke who stepped down as a result of growing shareholder anger over the slow progress of the company’s revival plan.