Man Group hires ex-Pimco bond chief in fixed-income drive - FT
#Credit Markets
September 7, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Man Group hires ex-Pimco bond chief in fixed-income drive - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Man Group, the world’s second-largest hedge fund, has hired former Pimco international bond chief Sudesh Mariappa as a senior portfolio manager to help lead a major push into fixed-income trading, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Staff were informed of the appointment of Mariappa, who oversaw Pimco’s $85 billion global bond funds until 2010 as head of global portfolio management, in a memo sent on Thursday.

“Sudi Mariappa will be joining GLG to develop our absolute return fixed-income offering,” the memo, cited by the FT, read.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the appointment as saying Mariappa had been given a wide-ranging brief to launch a series of bond-focused funds in the coming months.

