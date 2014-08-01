FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong inflows boost Man Group's funds under management to $57.7 bln
August 1, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Strong inflows boost Man Group's funds under management to $57.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Man Group’s funds under management rose 7 percent to $57.7 billion in the first half helped by net inflows of $2.8 billion, the London-listed hedge fund firm said on Friday.

Sales rose 91 percent to $12.4 billion in the first half as compared with the same period last year, while redemptions fell 17 percent to $9.6 billion, the money manager said, adding that it remained cautious heading into the second half of the year.

Investment performance added $700 million in the first half.

The money manager announced an interim dividend of 4 cents per share in a statement and said the recent acquisition of U.S. fund of fund manager Pine Grove was due to complete shortly. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

