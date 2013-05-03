FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man Group posts highest quarterly outflows since credit crisis
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Man Group posts highest quarterly outflows since credit crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Man Group reported its highest level of client outflows since the onset of the credit crisis on Friday, highlighting the scale of the task facing new CEO Manny Roman as he tries to turn around the hedge fund manager’s fortunes.

Man, whose shares are down by almost two-thirds since the start of 2011, said clients withdrew a net $3.7 billion during the first quarter, slightly better than analysts had forecast.

In spite of stronger recent performance from computer-driven flagship fund AHL, which has gained 10.4 percent so far this year, assets fell to $54.8 billion from $57 billion at the end of last year.

The firm said AHL open-ended funds are around 4.5 percent away from high-water mark, the point above which the firm can earn lucrative performance fees.

“We remain cautious in our outlook as we will need a more sustained period of performance, particularly from AHL, before we see an improvement in net flows,” said Roman in the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.