Brazil's Manguinhos refinery wins order blocking stock trading
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Manguinhos refinery wins order blocking stock trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Refinaria de Petroleos de Manguinhos SA said on Thursday that it won an injunction preventing the restart of trading in its stock, halted after the government of Rio de Janeiro ordered the expropriation of its refinery this week.

The company sought the injunction because “it still does not have the ability to give the market criteria that would help investors make a rational decision with respect to sale or purchase” of the company’s stock, the company said in a securities filing. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
