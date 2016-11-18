Q&A: Manhattan DA investigations chief Sachs on cybercrime

Michael Sachs is chief of the investigations division at the Manhattan district attorney's office, a state prosecutor at the forefront of the fight against cybercrime.

On Wednesday, the office officially unveiled an expanded cyberlab, a state-of-the-art facility to perform forensic analyses of cellphones, computers and other devices tied to criminal activity. The lab has more than 75 staff members including analysts, prosecutors and police investigators.

