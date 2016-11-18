FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Q&A: Manhattan DA investigations chief Sachs on cybercrime
#First Republic News
November 18, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 9 months ago

Q&A: Manhattan DA investigations chief Sachs on cybercrime

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Michael Sachs is chief of the investigations division at the Manhattan district attorney's office, a state prosecutor at the forefront of the fight against cybercrime.

On Wednesday, the office officially unveiled an expanded cyberlab, a state-of-the-art facility to perform forensic analyses of cellphones, computers and other devices tied to criminal activity. The lab has more than 75 staff members including analysts, prosecutors and police investigators.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fCG4Tj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
