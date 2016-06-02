FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ban on timeshare sales at Manhattan Club stays, judge rules
June 2, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Ban on timeshare sales at Manhattan Club stays, judge rules

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge has upheld a ban on new timeshare sales at a Manhattan hotel while the New York attorney general continues a two-year-old fraud investigation of alleged "bait and switch" practices.

In a decision filed on Tuesday, Justice Eileen Rakower of Manhattan state Supreme Court also declined to order an end date for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's investigation or stop him from sending mass mailings to timeshare owners.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y4cipC

