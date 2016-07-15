Judge allows questioning in New York timeshare fraud case

A New York judge on Wednesday refused to keep the state attorney general's office from questioning principals of a Manhattan timeshare hotel under oath while it conducts parallel civil and criminal fraud investigations.

Justice Eileen Rakower of Manhattan state Supreme Court rejected a motion to stay the civil examinations of the principals and others the attorney general sought under the Martin Act, New York's securities fraud statute, which allows for both civil and criminal charges.

