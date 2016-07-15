FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge allows questioning in New York timeshare fraud case
July 15, 2016

Judge allows questioning in New York timeshare fraud case

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge on Wednesday refused to keep the state attorney general's office from questioning principals of a Manhattan timeshare hotel under oath while it conducts parallel civil and criminal fraud investigations.

Justice Eileen Rakower of Manhattan state Supreme Court rejected a motion to stay the civil examinations of the principals and others the attorney general sought under the Martin Act, New York's securities fraud statute, which allows for both civil and criminal charges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29IMv1a

