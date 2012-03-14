FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYC to be paid $500 mln in SAIC fraud case
March 14, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 6 years

NYC to be paid $500 mln in SAIC fraud case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - New York City will be paid a little more than $500 million by a computer contractor that conducted the biggest fraudulent scheme against any municipality in history, Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said on Wednesday.

A unit of SAIC Inc has agreed to pay $500.4 million to resolve its part of a federal criminal probe into fraud at CityTime, a New York City payroll system.

Science Applications International Corp agreed to pay $370.4 million in restitution to the city, as well as a penalty of $130 million, according to a deferred prosecution agreement made public on Wednesday. It also consented to the filing of a charge accusing it of conspiring to commit wire fraud.

