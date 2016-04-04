Manhattan DA appeals for reinstating verdict against ex-Goldman programmer

A New York state judge was wrong to set aside a jury verdict convicting a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer of violating New York’s Unlawful Use of Secret Scientific Material statute, the Manhattan district attorney said in an appeal filed Monday.

Last May, a jury in Manhattan found programmer Sergey Aleynikov guilty of copying some of Goldman’s high-frequency trading code before he left the company to join a competing startup in 2009.

