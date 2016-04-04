FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manhattan DA appeals for reinstating verdict against ex-Goldman programmer
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 4, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

Manhattan DA appeals for reinstating verdict against ex-Goldman programmer

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York state judge was wrong to set aside a jury verdict convicting a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer of violating New York’s Unlawful Use of Secret Scientific Material statute, the Manhattan district attorney said in an appeal filed Monday.

Last May, a jury in Manhattan found programmer Sergey Aleynikov guilty of copying some of Goldman’s high-frequency trading code before he left the company to join a competing startup in 2009.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V5ua31

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.