Manila Electric seeks $895 mln syndicated loan for power project
May 26, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 2 years ago

Manila Electric seeks $895 mln syndicated loan for power project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Manila Electric Co (Meralco) said on Tuesday it expects to close a 40-billion-peso ($895 million) loan deal with a syndicate of local banks by the third quarter to finance a coal-fired power plant project.

The Philippines’ Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a power supply agreement between Meralco, the country’s biggest power utility, and its San Buenaventura Power Ltd Co unit, which will build a 455 megawatt (MW) power plant over three years in Mauban town in Quezon Province on the main Luzon island.

The regulatory approval paves the way for the financing deal to close within the third quarter and the award of engineering, procurement and construction contracts, Meralco CEO Oscar Reyes told reporters after a stockholders’ meeting. Construction was to be completed by the end of 2018.

The project is part of Meralco’s plan to build a power generation portfolio of up to 3,000 MW to supply the country’s growing energy requirements.

“We’re looking at a 70 percent debt and 30 percent equity financing for San Buenaventura,” Reyes said. “(Debt) financing will be in the order of about 40 billion pesos and the intent is to source all of this from local commercial banks.”

He said Meralco was looking at a combination of seven- and 12-year loans. Another option, he said, was a 12-year loan repriceable on the seventh year.

($1 = 44.7000 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
