FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manitoba Telecom mulls sale of its Allstream business
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

Manitoba Telecom mulls sale of its Allstream business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Manitoba Telecom Services Inc said on Thursday it is undertaking a wide-ranging strategic review of its Allstream business that could potentially result in the sale of the unit that owns an extensive fibre optic network across Canada.

Recent changes in Canadian law allow for increased foreign investment into certain telecommunications companies, such as Allstream. The company said the changes in the law have prompted it to consider a full range of alternatives that could enhance Allstream’s competitiveness.

“This process is wide-ranging and does not assume that any significant change is necessary or desirable,” said Manitoba Telecom’s Chief Executive Pierre Blouin in a note to clients.

The company said it has no plan to disclose any developments with respect to this strategic review process until its board is in a position to approve a particular course of action.

Winnipeg-based Manitoba Telecom said it has retained CIBC World Markets and Morgan Stanley as its financial advisers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.