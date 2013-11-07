Manitoba Telecom profit, revenue slip

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Manitoba Telecom Services Inc, whose sale of a major network asset was blocked by Canada’s federal government last month, posted a drop in third-quarter earnings per share on Thursday as revenues slipped.

The provincial telecom company said it earned 38 Canadian cents a share, down from 50 Canadian cents a year earlier. Revenue fell 3.7 percent to C$408.4 million ($391 million).

The company said it expects lower revenue next year, and forecast earnings per share of between C$1.60 and C$2 for the year.