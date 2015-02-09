FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Crane maker Manitowoc settles with Carl Icahn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Crane maker Manitowoc Co Inc said activist investor Carl Icahn will have the option to nominate a person to the company’s board as part of a settlement agreement.

Icahn, the company’s second-largest shareholder, will also have the right to nominate a person to the board of the company’s food services business after its spinoff.

The company decided to spin off its high-margin food services business in January following a push by investors including Icahn. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
