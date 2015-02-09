FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Crane maker Manitowoc gives Icahn board seat as part of settlement
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Crane maker Manitowoc gives Icahn board seat as part of settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on settlement, background)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Crane maker Manitowoc Co Inc said activist investor Carl Icahn will have the option to nominate a person to the company’s board as part of a settlement agreement.

Icahn, Manitowoc’s second-largest shareholder with a 7.8 percent stake, will also have the right to nominate a person to the board of the company’s food services business after its spinoff.

The company also agreed not to reduce the trigger of 20 percent in its stockholder rights plan as part of the settlement.

The settlement comes barely two weeks after Manitowoc said it would spinoff its high-margin foodservice business, after Icahn joined Ralph Whitworth’s Relational Investors in pushing for the move.

Manitowoc’s crane business, its largest, has been suffering from weak demand for its boom trucks and falling revenue.

Revenue from the company’s food business, which makes ice machines, refrigerators, deep fryers and other cooking equipment, increased about 3 percent in 2014.

Manitowoc’s shares were up 2.4 percent at $21.03 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera, Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.