Dec 29 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 7.77 percent stake in Manitowoc Co Inc, and said he intended to seek a split of the company’s cranes and food-service equipment businesses.

Icahn said he would seek board representation, if appropriate. (1.usa.gov/1xtzti9)

Icahn said he had not yet had any discussions with the company. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)