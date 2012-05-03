FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Manitowoc 1st-qtr profit misses estimates
May 3, 2012

UPDATE 1-Manitowoc 1st-qtr profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Diversified industrial manufacturer Manitowoc Co Inc posted a profit that missed analysts’ estimates and said crane sales growth slowed on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Manitowoc, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks, said crane sales grew 29 percent in the March quarter, slower than the 40 percent growth in the December quarter.

The company, which also makes ice cube machines, walk-in freezers and beverage dispensing equipment, reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook.

Manitowoc posted a first-quarter net profit of $100,000, or breakeven on a per share basis, compared with a net loss of $52.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it posted a profit of 1 cent per share

Sales jumped 18 percent to $860.1 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $868.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Backlog at its crane segment, which accounted for 59 percent of 2011 revenue, was $931 million as of March 31.

Shares of the company fell 2 percent to $14.10 in extended trading. They closed at $14.34 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

