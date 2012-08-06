FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manitowoc 2nd-qtr profit beats Street
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Manitowoc 2nd-qtr profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Diversified industrial manufacturer Manitowoc Co Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as demand in the Americas boosted its crane segment revenue by 10 percent.

Manitowoc, known for its crawler cranes and boom trucks, reported net earnings of $42.5 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with earnings of $3.0 million, or 2 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 32 cents per share from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.0 billion, including about $610.7 million from its crane segment.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share, before one-time items, on revenue of $1.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Manitowoc shares closed at $12.46 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.