U.S. FDA advisers recommend Mannkind's inhaled diabetes drug Afrezza

HYATTSVILLE, Md., April 1 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp’s inhaled diabetes drug Afrezza is safe and effective for diabetes patients with either the type 1 or type 2 form of the disease, U.S. health advisers said on Tuesday in recommending its approval for sales in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel, in a 13-1 vote, backed the rapid-acting insulin treatment for adults with type 1 diabetes. In a 14-0 vote, it also supported Afrezza treatment for adults with the more common type 2 form of the disease.

The FDA, which does not have to follow its panel’s advice, is expected to make its approval decision by April 15. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Peter Cooney)