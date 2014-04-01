FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA advisers recommend Mannkind's inhaled diabetes drug Afrezza
April 1, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FDA advisers recommend Mannkind's inhaled diabetes drug Afrezza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HYATTSVILLE, Md., April 1 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp’s inhaled diabetes drug Afrezza is safe and effective for diabetes patients with either the type 1 or type 2 form of the disease, U.S. health advisers said on Tuesday in recommending its approval for sales in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel, in a 13-1 vote, backed the rapid-acting insulin treatment for adults with type 1 diabetes. In a 14-0 vote, it also supported Afrezza treatment for adults with the more common type 2 form of the disease.

The FDA, which does not have to follow its panel’s advice, is expected to make its approval decision by April 15. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Peter Cooney)

