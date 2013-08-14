MannKind diabetes therapy succeeds in late-stage studies

Aug 14 (Reuters) - MannKind Corp said results of two late-stage studies showed that its experimental diabetes therapy was more effective than insulin and oral diabetes treatments.

The therapy, called Afrezza, is designed to treat adult patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. It consists of a powder loaded into a cartridge and used as an inhaler.

Results from the two studies included reduction in fasting blood glucose levels and lower incidences of hypoglycemia.

MannKind said it expects to submit data from the trials to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter ending December.