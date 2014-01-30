FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manpower profit surges as hiring picks up in Europe
January 30, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Manpower profit surges as hiring picks up in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - ManpowerGroup Inc, the world’s No.3 staffing company, said its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled, helped by improved hiring in Europe and cost-cutting measures.

The company’s net income jumped to $101.2 million, or $1.25 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $53.3 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Manpower earned $1.49 per share. The results include a restructuring charge of $26.5 million related to a cost-cutting plan.

Revenue from Europe, which accounts for two-thirds of the company’s sales, rose 5.5 percent.

