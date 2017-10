Jan 30 (Reuters) - Global staffing company Manpower Inc reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly earnings as a weak European market hurt its margins.

The company’s earnings fell to $53.3 million, or 68 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $63.6 million, or 78 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $5.2 billion.