ManpowerGroup profit falls 41 percent on weak Europe
April 19, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

ManpowerGroup profit falls 41 percent on weak Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Global staffing company ManpowerGroup reported a 41 percent fall in quarterly profit as its European business remained under pressure, particularly in France.

However, the world’s No.3 staffing company forecast second-quarter earnings of 84 to 92 cents per share before one-time items, above the average analyst forecast of 77 cents.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Manpower’s earnings fell to $23.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $40.2 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $4.77 billion.

