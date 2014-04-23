FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Improved hiring in Europe, lower costs boost Manpower profit
April 23, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Improved hiring in Europe, lower costs boost Manpower profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Manpower Group Inc’s quarterly profit almost tripled, helped partly by improved hiring in Europe and lower selling and administrative costs.

The world’s third-largest staffing company said its net income rose to $70.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $23.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The prior year first-quarter results included a pretax restructuring charge of $34.8 million.

Total revenue rose 3 percent to $4.90 billion. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
