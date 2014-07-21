FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manpower gets boost from European job market recovery
July 21, 2014

Manpower gets boost from European job market recovery

July 21 (Reuters) - Staffing company ManpowerGroup Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a recovery in hiring in Europe.

The company’s revenue increased to $5.32 billion, with revenue from Europe rising 9 percent to $3.50 billion.

Net income rose to $109.8 million, or $1.35 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $68.2 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income for the year earlier included a restructuring charge of 18 cents per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
