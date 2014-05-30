FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manroy says Herstal offer now unconditional
May 30, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Manroy says Herstal offer now unconditional

Reuters Staff

May 30 (Reuters) - Manroy Plc

* Manroy plc offer update

* Herstal announced that offer had become unconditional as to acceptances. Offer was extended until 1.00 pm (london time) on 30 may 2014

* Offer remains open for acceptances until further notice

* Although offer has become unconditional as to acceptances, offer remains subject to conditions set out in offer document and therefore it has not yet become or been declared unconditional in all respects

* Will provide a further update in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

