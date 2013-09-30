FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE says Brazilian vehicle order worth about 400 mln euros
September 30, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

MAN SE says Brazilian vehicle order worth about 400 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German truckmaker MAN SE said an order of commercial vehicles and buses by Brazil is worth about 400 million euros ($541.66 million).

Volkswagen-owned MAN said earlier on Monday that it has received orders from the Brazilian government totalling 5,210 vehicles, including 1,747 trucks for the Ministry of Agriculture.

A spokesman at Munich-based MAN said the order is worth about 1.2 billion Brazilian real. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Harro ten Wolde.)

