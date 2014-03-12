FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MAN SE eyes profit rebound after plant costs hit 2013 results
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 12, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

MAN SE eyes profit rebound after plant costs hit 2013 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 12 (Reuters) - German truckmaker MAN SE may post a “distinctly higher” operating profit this year than in 2013 when earnings plunged by half on costs of a failed power-plant project.

Group sales at Munich-based MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, may ease “slightly” below last year’s level of 15.7 billion euros, the company said on Wednesday.

“I‘m cautiously optimistic for 2014,” Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in a statement.

The Volkswagen-owned manufacturer said 2013 operating profit plunged to 475 million euros from 969 million a year earlier, slightly above the lowest estimate of 454 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.