UPDATE 1-MAN braces for weak 2014 orders as hauliers rush to buy
October 29, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-MAN braces for weak 2014 orders as hauliers rush to buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Orders jump 22 pct in third quarter

* Operating profit 189 mln euros vs 187 mln a year ago

* CEO dubious about pull-forward effects, sees no trend reversal (Adds detail on orders, CEO comment)

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE is bracing for weak orders next year as haulage operators are speeding up vehicle purchases before new emission rules take effect next year.

A 22 percent jump in third-quarter orders to 4.3 billion euros ($5.93 billion) may be nothing more than a short-lived boost sparked by a forthcoming tightening of truck exhaust limits in the European Union that will make trucks more expensive from Jan. 1, MAN said on Tuesday.

By comparison, orders were almost flat in the second quarter, when operating profit plunged 67 percent to 72 million euros. MAN posted flat operating profit of 189 million euros for the third quarter.

“We have to assume that these orders will not be repeated in later quarters,” Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in a statement. The improved third-quarter performance “cannot yet be interpreted as a trend reversal”.

Munich-based MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, reaffirmed its forecast for 2013, saying operating profit may see a “pronounced decline” while sales may be flat. MAN’s operating margin - operating profit as a percentage of sales - may fall sharply below last year’s 6.1 percent, the CEO said.

The Volkswagen-owned company said on July 30 it may suffer a net loss this year, blaming tax effects of its absorption by parent VW and almost 300 million euros of risk provisions for a power plant project in the Caribbean that inflicted a 43 million-euro net loss in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Harro ten Wolde and Tom Pfeiffer)

