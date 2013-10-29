FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE Q3 profit up 1 pct as truck sales rebound
October 29, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

MAN SE Q3 profit up 1 pct as truck sales rebound

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE posted a slight increase in third-quarter operating profit to 189 million euros ($260.55 million) as truck sales rebounded ahead of a change in European emissions standards.

The Volkswagen-owned division on Tuesday reaffirmed its outlook for 2013, bracing for a “significant decline” in underlying earnings and flat sales. Munich-based MAN also expects the operating margin to drop sharply below last year’s 6.1 percent level. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

