MAN SE Q3 profit up 1 pct as truck sales rebound

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE posted a slight increase in third-quarter operating profit to 189 million euros ($260.55 million) as truck sales rebounded ahead of a change in European emissions standards.

The Volkswagen-owned division on Tuesday reaffirmed its outlook for 2013, bracing for a “significant decline” in underlying earnings and flat sales. Munich-based MAN also expects the operating margin to drop sharply below last year’s 6.1 percent level. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)