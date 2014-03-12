FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MAN SE truck sales "weak" in January-February -CEO
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 12, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

MAN SE truck sales "weak" in January-February -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE saw “weak” truck sales in January and February after deliveries rose strongly in last year’s final quarter ahead of a 2014 change in emission rules, Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said.

The operating margin at MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, may rebound strongly this year to a level of “slightly” below a 6.5 percent target, after 3 percent in 2013, the CEO said at a press conference on Wednesday, detailing the company’s annual results.

MAN has no concrete plans to cut jobs as it eyes a series of cost-cutting measures to boost operating profit at its main trucks division in coming years, trucks chief Anders Nielsen said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.