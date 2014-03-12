MAN SE truck sales "weak" in January-February -CEO

MUNICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE saw “weak” truck sales in January and February after deliveries rose strongly in last year’s final quarter ahead of a 2014 change in emission rules, Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said.

The operating margin at MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, may rebound strongly this year to a level of “slightly” below a 6.5 percent target, after 3 percent in 2013, the CEO said at a press conference on Wednesday, detailing the company’s annual results.

MAN has no concrete plans to cut jobs as it eyes a series of cost-cutting measures to boost operating profit at its main trucks division in coming years, trucks chief Anders Nielsen said.