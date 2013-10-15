MAN says truck orders, sales up on emission-rule effect

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE said orders and sales of commercial vehicles have picked up sharply since the summer as companies are rushing to buy older but cheaper models ahead of a change in emission rules next year.

The European Union tightens truck exhaust limits every few years to curb emissions of nitrogen oxide and cancer-causing particles. Trucks equipped with the expensive new so-called Euro VI exhaust treatment technology may cost around 10,000 euros ($13,600) more.

“We’ve been watching a distinct pre-buy effect since July,” Heinz-Juergen Loew, sales chief of MAN’s core truck and bus division told the November edition of monthly magazine Lastauto Omnibus. A spokesman for MAN confirmed the remarks.

MAN’s truck and bus division suffered a 6 percent drop in second-quarter orders to 2.3 billion euros while deliveries fell 11 percent to 19,536 vehicles. The Volkswagen-owned company is due to report third-quarter results on Oct. 29.

MAN said in August it had restored production at German factories in Munich and Salzgitter after cutting the hours of several thousand workers there earlier this year in response to falling demand.