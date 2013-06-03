German manufacturing shows signs of stabilising in May-PMI

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s manufacturing sector shrank slightly in May but new work and output both increased, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting industry in Europe’s largest economy was stabilising.

Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the German manufacturing sector, which makes up around one fifth of the economy, rose to 49.4 in May, the highest level since February and up from 48.1 the previous month.

May’s figure was above a flash reading of 49.0 but still below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

“Germany’s manufacturing sector achieved a pronounced change of momentum in May, as output and new orders both expanded for the first time in three months,” said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.

“While there was still some drag on the headline PMI number from falling employment levels, overall the survey results are much less downbeat than those seen in April.”

That chimes with the view expressed last week by Germany’s DIW economic research institute that the German economy is regaining traction after a weak start to the year, with the industrial sector having overcome a weak patch in early 2013.

Order books were fuller than in any month since February and industrial output increased at its fastest rate since January as factories churned out more investment goods.

New export orders declined very slightly for a third straight month but with a reading of 49.9, almost stagnated as new contracts from China and the United States helped compensate for weaker appetite within the recession-hit euro zone.

Backlogs of work fell slightly as factories continued to work through orders in hand due to relatively weak demand and manufacturers, particularly of consumer and intermediate goods, cut jobs at the fastest rate since January.

Input prices fell at the fastest rate in almost four years, with firms pointing to lower raw material costs, especially of metals. Output prices also decreased due to lower purchasing costs and client demand for discounts - albeit less sharply than input prices, alleviating cost burdens somewhat.

The German economy put in a strong performance during the early years of the euro zone crisis but it contracted in the fourth quarter and only narrowly avoided a recession by posting 0.1 percent growth in the first three months of this year.

However, recent data have largely pointed to an upturn in the economy, with sentiment indicators improving and backward-looking data showing that industrial orders, exports, imports and output have all risen, though unemployment has also edged higher and retail sales have fallen. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones and Toby Chopra)