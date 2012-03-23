FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manulife CEO took pay cut in 2011
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 6 years

Manulife CEO took pay cut in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial paid Chief Executive Don Guloien $8.7 million in 2011, a 6.5 percent pay cut from the previous year, Canada’s largest insurer said on Friday.

Guloien, who has shepherded the company through a rebuilding phase as it tries to reduce its exposure to weak financial markets, earned just under $986,550 million in base salary, $5.4 million in stock and option awards, $1.59 million in non-equity incentive compensation, and $568,300 in pension value.

“Under Mr. Guloien’s leadership, the company made significant progress on our plan to strategically reposition the business to drive long-term shareholder value,” Manulife said in securities filing.

Guloien was paid $9.3 million in 2010.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.