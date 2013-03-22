FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manulife hikes CEO's pay by 20.5 percent
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 5 years ago

Manulife hikes CEO's pay by 20.5 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CEO Guloien earned C$10.4 mln

* Company profit jumped to C$1.7 bln from C$129 mln

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial paid Chief Executive Donald Guloien C$10.4 million ($10.17 million) in 2012, a 20.5 percent rise from the previous year due to the company’s increased profit, the insurer said on Friday.

Guloien, who has shepherded the company through a rebuilding as it has reduced its exposure to financial markets, earned base salary of C$1.1 million, and other compensation including stock and options awards of C$6 million and a cash bonus of C$2.8 million, according to a regulatory filing.

That was up from C$8.7 million in total compensation for 2011.

Manulife said the pay hike was due to Guloien’s strong performance since becoming CEO in 2009, and said the increase “moves the CEO’s compensation closer to, but still slightly below the median of Manulife’s peer group.”

Company spokeswoman Laurie Lupton said Manulife, which earns more than half of its profits from international operations, defines its peer group as both large international insurers and domestic rivals such as Sun Life Financial and Great-West Lifeco.

Great-West Lifeco CEO Allen Loney took home C$4.5 million in pay for last year, while Sun Life has not yet released its 2012 executive compensation.

Manulife is Canada’s largest life insurer, and also owns U.S.-based John Hancock and a growing Asian division.

Manulife earned C$1.7 billion in 2012, up from C$129 million the previous year, when the results were hurt by the company’s exposure to volatile markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.