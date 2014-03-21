FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manulife boosts CEO Guloien's pay by 22 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

Manulife boosts CEO Guloien's pay by 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial boosted Chief Executive Donald Guloien’s pay by 22 percent to C$12.8 million ($11.44 million) last year, as Canada’s largest insurer posted a more than 70 percent rise in profit.

Guloien, who has worked in the past few years to reduce the company’s exposure to financial markets and increase its presence in Asia, was paid C$1.2 million in base salary and a cash bonus of C$4.2 million. The bulk of the remainder of his compensation came in the form of stock and options awards, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Guloien received C$10.4 million in remuneration in 2012.

Manulife said the pay increase was due to the company’s strong profit performance and its progress achieving long-term goals such as expanding its wealth management business and strengthening its capital levels.

The company posted profit of C$3.1 billion in 2013, ahead of the company’s objectives and up from C$1.8 billion in 2012.

$1=$1.12 Canadian Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.