FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manulife Chairwoman Cook-Bennett to retire in May
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

Manulife Chairwoman Cook-Bennett to retire in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp Chairwoman Gail Cook-Bennett will retire in May and will be replaced by board member Richard DeWolfe, the company said on Friday.

Cook-Bennett, 71, who has been on the insurer’s board since 1978 and chairwoman since 2008, will reach the mandatory board retirement age next year, Manulife said in a statement.

DeWolfe will assume the position of vice-chairman on Dec. 1, before taking over as chairman following the company’s annual shareholder meeting in May. He joined the board in 2004 and is a managing partner of real estate consulting firm DeWolfe & Company.

This is the second high-level personnel move at Manulife announced this week. On Tuesday, the company named Marianne Harrison general manager of its Canadian division, replacing Paul Rooney, who earlier this month was appointed the company’s chief operating officer.

Manulife is Canada’s largest insurance company and owner of U.S. insurer John Hancock.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.