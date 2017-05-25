FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 3 months ago

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.

Gori, who is currently senior executive vice president of Manulife's Asia division, will assume his new role on Oct. 1, the company said.

Guloien, who will retire, has worked with Manulife for more than 36 years and has been at the helm for the past eight years.

Gori's appointment comes at a time when Manulife is expanding in Asia as the region's burgeoning middle class looks to save and invest.

Strong sales in the region helped the company report a rise in first-quarter earnings earlier this month.

Manulife also said on Thursday that Craig Bromley, senior executive vice president and general manager of the company's U.S. Division (John Hancock), has left the company. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

