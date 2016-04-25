FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Manulife Quebec CEO to step down at 2016-end
April 25, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Manulife Quebec CEO to step down at 2016-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp said Charles Guay would relinquish his role as president and chief executive of Manulife Quebec at the end of 2016.

A search is underway for a Manulife head in Quebec, the company said on Monday.

Guay became president and CEO of Manulife Quebec and executive vice president and general manager of the institutional markets of Manulife Canada in February 2015 following the acquisition of the Canadian operations of Standard Life by Manulife.

Manulife said Sue Reibel will take over Guay’s role as executive vice president and general manager, institutional markets for Manulife Canada in June. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

