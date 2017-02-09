TORONTO Feb 9 Manulife Financial Corp, met its target to achieve earnings of C$4 billion in 2016, reporting results which beat market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance in Asia.

The company on Thursday reported earnings of C$4.02 billion ($3.06 billion), or C$1.96 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$3.43 million, or C$1.68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.85 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 1.3120 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)