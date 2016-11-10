FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Canada's Manulife posts 79.6 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, reported a 79.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, mainly due to gains from its diverse investments.

The company, which also has operations in the United States and Asia, booked a C$297 million ($221 million) net gain in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to the insurer's shareholders rose to C$1.12 billion, or 55 Canadian cents per share, from C$622 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Manulife's core earnings per share were 49 Canadian cents. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

