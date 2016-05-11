FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manulife US REIT to price Singapore IPO at top of range - IFR
May 11, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Manulife US REIT to price Singapore IPO at top of range - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Manulife US REIT is set to price its Singapore initial public offering at the top of expectations, IFR said, raising $519.2 million in the country’s biggest new listing in almost two years.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) offered 625.52 million units that are slated to be priced at $0.83 each, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a source close to the transaction.

At that price, the REIT forecast a distribution yield of 6.6 percent in 2016 and 7.1 percent in 2017, according to its IPO prospectus.

The IPO was the biggest in Singapore since the $611 million listing of Accordia Golf Trust in July 2014. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

