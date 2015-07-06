FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Manulife to delay Singapore REIT listing due to market conditions
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Canada's Manulife to delay Singapore REIT listing due to market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Manulife Financial Corp said on Monday it was delaying a plan to raise $421 million through a Singapore listing of a real estate investment trust (REIT), citing unfavourable market conditions.

“In light of increased volatility in the equity capital market, the IPO of Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US REIT) has been delayed,” Manulife said in a statement. “Depending on market conditions, the IPO is expected to proceed at a later date,” it added.

The statement follows a Thomson Reuters IFR report that said demand for the IPO did not materialise amid the debt crisis in Greece.

Manulife was looking to sell 694.4 million units, including cornerstone units, at S$0.82 each, which would have made the initial public offering Singapore’s biggest in a year. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.