MOVES-Manulife names ex-Citi exec Roy Gori as CEO of Asia division
December 1, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Manulife names ex-Citi exec Roy Gori as CEO of Asia division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s largest insurer, appointed Roy Gori as president and chief executive, Manulife Asia.

Gori succeeds Robert Cook who is retiring after a 36-year career at Manulife, the last seven years as head of its Asia division.

Gori joins Manulife from Citigroup Inc, where he was most recently head of consumer banking, North Asia and Australia, and regional head of retail banking, Asia Pacific.

He will be located in Hong Kong and will take on his new role from March 1, 2015. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

