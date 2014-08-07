FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manulife Financial net profit triples; company hikes dividend
August 7, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Manulife Financial net profit triples; company hikes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp said on Thursday its second-quarter profit more than tripled due to a stronger performance by investments and other market-related factors, and Canada’s biggest life insurer raised its dividend for the first time since 2009.

Manulife said net income attributed to shareholders was C$943 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$259 million, or 12 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The company said it was raising its quarterly dividend by 19 percent, or 2.5 Canadian cents, to 15.5 Canadian cents a share. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

