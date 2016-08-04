FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Manulife profit below expectations, warns of C$500 million charge
August 4, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Manulife profit below expectations, warns of C$500 million charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported second-quarter results which were below market expectations and warned of a charge of up to C$500 million ($382 million) in the third quarter.

The company reported core earnings of C$833 million, or 40 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$902 million, or 44 cents a share, the year before.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 1.3073 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
