FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manulife Financial reports third-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Manulife Financial reports third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s largest life insurer, on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit, driven by strong wealth and mutual fund sales and a smaller actuarial loss.

The Toronto-based company said net income attributed to shareholders was C$1.03 billion ($989.01 million), or 54 Canadian cents a share.

That compared with a year-earlier loss of C$211 million, or a 13 Canadian cents a share, that included a C$1 billion charge resulting from the company’s annual review of actuarial assumptions on certain insurance products.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.